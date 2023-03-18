Saturday's game between the Alabama Crimson Tide (30-5) and the Maryland Terrapins (22-12) at Legacy Arena at BJCC has a projected final score of 75-67 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Alabama squad coming out on top. Tipoff is at 9:40 PM ET on March 18.

Based on our computer prediction, Maryland projects to cover the 8.5-point spread in its matchup against Alabama. The over/under is currently listed at 144.5, and the two sides are projected to come in below that total.

Alabama vs. Maryland Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Legacy Arena at BJCC

Legacy Arena at BJCC Line: Alabama -8.5

Alabama -8.5 Point Total: 144.5

144.5 Moneyline (To Win): Alabama -450, Maryland +350

Alabama vs. Maryland Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama 75, Maryland 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Alabama vs. Maryland

Pick ATS: Maryland (+8.5)



Maryland (+8.5) Pick OU: Under (144.5)



Alabama's record against the spread this season is 20-12-0, and Maryland's is 20-11-0. The Crimson Tide have hit the over in 15 games, while Terrapins games have gone over 11 times. The teams score an average of 152.9 points per game, 8.4 more points than this matchup's total. Alabama is 4-6 against the spread and 8-2 overall over its last 10 contests, while Maryland has gone 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Alabama Performance Insights

The Crimson Tide's +486 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 13.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 82.6 points per game (fourth in college basketball) while allowing 68.7 per outing (138th in college basketball).

The 41.0 rebounds per game Alabama averages rank first in the country, and are 8.1 more than the 32.9 its opponents pull down per outing.

Alabama makes 10.2 three-pointers per game (eighth-most in college basketball) while shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc (175th in college basketball). It is making 4.6 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 5.6 per game while shooting 28.3%.

The Crimson Tide rank 81st in college basketball by averaging 97.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are fifth in college basketball, allowing 81.1 points per 100 possessions.

Alabama has committed 13.4 turnovers per game (314th in college basketball action), 2.2 more than the 11.2 it forces on average (255th in college basketball).

