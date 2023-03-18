The Alabama Crimson Tide and the Maryland Terrapins are set to match up in the second round of the NCAA tournament on Saturday at Legacy Arena at BJCC, with a tip-off time of 9:40 PM ET. When these two teams hit the hardwood, Brandon Miller and Jahmir Young are two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on TBS.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch Alabama vs. Maryland

Game Day: Saturday, March 18

Saturday, March 18 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Arena: Legacy Arena at BJCC

Legacy Arena at BJCC Location: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama TV: TBS | Watch select March Madness games live on FuboTV

Watch select March Madness games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Alabama's Last Game

Alabama was victorious in its previous game against Texas A&M-CC, 96-75, on Thursday. Nick Pringle starred with 19 points, plus 15 rebounds and zero assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nick Pringle 19 15 0 0 0 0 Mark Sears 15 1 3 1 0 3 Jahvon Quinerly 13 1 1 0 0 1

Maryland's Last Game

In its most recent game, Maryland topped West Virginia on Thursday, 67-65. Julian Reese scored a team-high 17 points (and added three assists and nine boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Julian Reese 17 9 3 0 3 0 Hakim Hart 15 3 4 2 0 1 Donta Scott 11 8 1 2 0 1

Alabama Players to Watch

Miller leads his team in both points (19.1) and rebounds (8.2) per game, and also posts 2.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Noah Clowney posts 10.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 1 block.

Mark Sears is posting 12.6 points, 2.6 assists and 3.3 rebounds per contest.

Charles Bediako averages 6.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, shooting 65.1% from the floor.

Jahvon Quinerly averages a team-high 3.7 assists per contest. He is also putting up 8.3 points and 1.9 rebounds, shooting 39.3% from the field and 34.2% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Maryland Players to Watch

Reese tops the Terrapins in rebounding (7.3 per game), and averages 11.4 points and 1 assists. He also posts 0.8 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Donta Scott gets the Terrapins 11.5 points, 6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He also puts up 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

The Terrapins get 11.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Hakim Hart.

The Terrapins get 7.4 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Don Carey.

Alabama Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Brandon Miller 19.8 8.3 2.2 1 1.1 2.7 Charles Bediako 7.8 7.2 0.7 0.7 2.4 0 Noah Clowney 10.8 7.5 0.9 0.5 0.9 1.3 Jahvon Quinerly 10.6 2.2 4.2 0.9 0 1.4 Mark Sears 9.2 2.1 1.9 0.5 0 1.6

Maryland Top Performers (Last 10 Games)