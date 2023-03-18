A spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament South Region bracket is on the line when the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (30-5) meet the No. 8 seed Maryland Terrapins (22-12) on Saturday at 9:40 PM on TBS. Alabama has been installed as an 8.5-point favorite to win this second round matchup. The matchup has an over/under of 144.5 points.

Alabama vs. Maryland Odds & Info

  • Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023
  • Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • TV: TBS
  • Where: Birmingham, Alabama
  • Venue: Legacy Arena at BJCC
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Alabama -8.5 144.5

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Alabama Betting Records & Stats

  • Alabama and its opponents have gone over 144.5 combined points in 21 of 32 games this season.
  • Alabama has an average total of 151.3 in its outings this year, 6.8 more points than this game's over/under.
  • The Crimson Tide's ATS record is 20-12-0 this season.
  • Alabama has won 26, or 92.9%, of the 28 games it has played as the favorite this season.
  • Alabama has been at least a -450 moneyline favorite 16 times this season and won all of those games.
  • The implied probability of a win from Alabama, based on the moneyline, is 81.8%.

Alabama vs. Maryland Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Alabama 21 65.6% 82.6 152.9 68.7 131.9 149.8
Maryland 7 22.6% 70.3 152.9 63.2 131.9 136.7

Additional Alabama Insights & Trends

  • Alabama has a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 8-2 overall in its past 10 games.
  • The Crimson Tide have gone over the total in five of their past 10 games.
  • The Crimson Tide average 82.6 points per game, 19.4 more points than the 63.2 the Terrapins give up.
  • When Alabama puts up more than 63.2 points, it is 17-9 against the spread and 26-3 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Alabama vs. Maryland Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Alabama 20-12-0 10-8 15-17-0
Maryland 20-11-0 1-0 11-20-0

Alabama vs. Maryland Home/Away Splits

Alabama Maryland
15-0 Home Record 16-1
9-3 Away Record 2-9
9-4-0 Home ATS Record 11-4-0
6-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-6-0
89.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.6
73.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.5
7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0
4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-8-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.