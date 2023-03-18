The No. 8 seed Maryland Terrapins (22-12) are 8.5-point underdogs in their second round NCAA Tournament matchup against the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (30-5) on Saturday at 9:40 PM on TBS. The winner advances to the Sweet 16 in the South Region bracket. The matchup's point total is set at 144.5.

Alabama vs. Maryland Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Legacy Arena at BJCC

Favorite Spread Over/Under Alabama -8.5 144.5

Alabama Betting Records & Stats

Alabama's 32 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 144.5 points 21 times.

The average total in Alabama's matchups this year is 151.3, 6.8 more points than this game's over/under.

The Crimson Tide's ATS record is 20-12-0 this season.

This season, Alabama has won 26 out of the 28 games, or 92.9%, in which it has been favored.

Alabama has been at least a -450 moneyline favorite 16 times this season and won all of those games.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Alabama has a 81.8% chance to win.

Alabama vs. Maryland Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Alabama 21 65.6% 82.6 152.9 68.7 131.9 149.8 Maryland 7 22.6% 70.3 152.9 63.2 131.9 136.7

Additional Alabama Insights & Trends

Alabama has a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 8-2 overall in its last 10 games.

The Crimson Tide have hit the over in five of their past 10 contests.

The Crimson Tide average 19.4 more points per game (82.6) than the Terrapins allow (63.2).

Alabama is 17-9 against the spread and 26-3 overall when scoring more than 63.2 points.

Alabama vs. Maryland Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Alabama 20-12-0 10-8 15-17-0 Maryland 20-11-0 1-0 11-20-0

Alabama vs. Maryland Home/Away Splits

Alabama Maryland 15-0 Home Record 16-1 9-3 Away Record 2-9 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 11-4-0 6-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-6-0 89.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.6 73.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.5 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-8-0

