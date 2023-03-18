Saturday's game between the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (22-12) and North Alabama Lions (18-14) squaring off at Ocean Center has a projected final score of 80-72 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Southern Utah, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 1:30 PM ET on March 18.

There is no line set for the matchup.

North Alabama vs. Southern Utah Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: FloSports

FloSports Where: Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona Beach, Florida Venue: Ocean Center

North Alabama vs. Southern Utah Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern Utah 80, North Alabama 72

Spread & Total Prediction for North Alabama vs. Southern Utah

Computer Predicted Spread: Southern Utah (-8.5)

Southern Utah (-8.5) Computer Predicted Total: 152.3

Southern Utah has compiled a 15-13-0 record against the spread this season, while North Alabama is 14-13-0. The Thunderbirds are 15-13-0 and the Lions are 16-11-0 in terms of hitting the over. Southern Utah is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its past 10 games, while North Alabama has gone 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

North Alabama Performance Insights

The Lions have a +16 scoring differential, putting up 74.9 points per game (104th in college basketball) and giving up 74.4 (300th in college basketball).

North Alabama comes up short in the rebound battle by an average of 1.5 boards. It grabs 30.6 rebounds per game (250th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 32.1.

North Alabama knocks down 7.7 three-pointers per game (139th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.0. It shoots 37.2% from deep, and its opponents shoot 36.6%.

North Alabama and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Lions commit 10.6 per game (51st in college basketball) and force 10.9 (270th in college basketball).

