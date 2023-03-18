Saturday's game that pits the UConn Huskies (29-5) against the Vermont Catamounts (25-6) at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 78-47 in favor of UConn, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on March 18.

The Huskies took care of business in their last game 67-56 against Villanova on Monday.

UConn vs. Vermont Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut

Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut How to Watch on TV: ABC

UConn vs. Vermont Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 78, Vermont 47

UConn Schedule Analysis

On November 27, the Huskies picked up their signature win of the season, an 86-79 victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes, who rank No. 3 in the AP's Top 25.

The Huskies have 15 wins over Quadrant 1 opponents, the most in the country.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, UConn is 6-1 (.857%) -- tied for the 21st-most wins.

The Huskies have tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation (seven).

UConn 2022-23 Best Wins

86-79 over Iowa (No. 3/AP Poll) on November 27

83-76 at home over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 14

63-58 at home over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on January 29

67-56 over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on March 6

60-51 on the road over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on February 18

Vermont Schedule Analysis

The Catamounts' best win this season came in a 64-34 victory against the Holy Cross Crusaders on December 20.

Vermont has tied for the third-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (22).

Vermont has tied for the third-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (22).

Vermont 2022-23 Best Wins

64-34 on the road over Holy Cross (No. 151) on December 20

53-49 at home over Albany (No. 196) on February 4

38-36 at home over Albany (No. 196) on March 10

68-60 at home over Maine (No. 199) on February 8

61-52 on the road over Maine (No. 199) on January 18

UConn Performance Insights

The Huskies average 75.7 points per game (29th in college basketball) while allowing 58.6 per contest (45th in college basketball). They have a +582 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 17.1 points per game.

In conference contests, UConn averages fewer points per game (73.5) than its season average (75.7).

The Huskies average 77.5 points per game in home games, compared to 72.8 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 4.7 points per contest.

UConn surrenders 58.7 points per game when playing at home, compared to 58.4 in away games.

The Huskies' offense has been much less effective over their last 10 games, racking up 65.4 points a contest compared to the 75.7 they've averaged this season.

Vermont Performance Insights