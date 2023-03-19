How to Watch the Predators vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 19
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Having won three in a row, the New York Rangers welcome in the Nashville Predators on Sunday, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.
Watch on ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO as the Rangers and the Predators play.
Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
Predators vs. Rangers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/12/2022
|Predators
|Rangers
|2-1 NAS
Predators Stats & Trends
- The Predators concede 2.9 goals per game (193 in total), 11th in the NHL.
- The Predators' 187 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 28th in the NHL.
- In the past 10 contests, the Predators have earned 65.0% of the possible points with a 5-3-2 record.
- Defensively, the Predators have given up 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.1 goals per game (21 total) during that stretch.
Predators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Roman Josi
|67
|18
|41
|59
|29
|24
|-
|Matt Duchene
|66
|19
|32
|51
|57
|33
|53.1%
|Tyson Barrie
|70
|11
|35
|46
|37
|27
|-
|Filip Forsberg
|50
|19
|23
|42
|29
|34
|0%
|Thomas Novak
|36
|13
|17
|30
|7
|14
|41.4%
Rangers Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest squads in league action, allowing 189 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank seventh.
- The Rangers' 228 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 11th in the NHL.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Rangers are 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Rangers have allowed 24 goals (2.4 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 35 goals over that time.
Rangers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Artemi Panarin
|69
|22
|55
|77
|91
|30
|16.7%
|Mika Zibanejad
|69
|36
|39
|75
|56
|46
|49%
|Adam Fox
|69
|10
|52
|62
|69
|76
|-
|Vincent Trocheck
|69
|19
|34
|53
|57
|48
|56.6%
|Patrick Kane
|62
|19
|34
|53
|57
|26
|50%
