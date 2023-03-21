The Buffalo Sabres (33-30-6) carry a three-game losing streak into a home matchup with the Nashville Predators (34-26-8), who have dropped three in a row, on Tuesday, March 21 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and MSG-B.

Over the past 10 games, the Predators have put up a record of 5-3-2. They have totaled 20 goals, while their opponents have scored 26. They have gone on the power play 23 times during that span, and have capitalized with four goals (17.4% of opportunities).

Before watching this matchup, here's our prediction for which team will emerge victorious in Tuesday's hockey action.

Predators vs. Sabres Predictions for Tuesday

Our projections model for this game expects a final score of Sabres 4, Predators 3.

Moneyline Pick: Sabres (-150)

Sabres (-150) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Sabres (-1)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Predators Splits and Trends

The Predators have a 34-26-8 record this season and are 9-8-17 in matchups that have needed overtime.

Nashville has earned 36 points (15-6-6) in its 27 games decided by one goal.

In 12 games this season when the Predators ended a game with only one goal, they earned a total of three points (1-10-1).

Nashville has 21 points (9-5-3) when scoring a pair of goals this season.

The Predators have scored at least three goals 34 times, earning 51 points from those matchups (24-7-3).

Nashville has scored a single power-play goal in 24 games this season and has registered 35 points from those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Nashville has posted a record of 14-9-3 (31 points).

The Predators have been outshot by opponents in 41 games, going 20-16-5 to record 45 points.

Sabres Rank Sabres AVG Predators AVG Predators Rank 3rd 3.58 Goals Scored 2.75 28th 27th 3.68 Goals Allowed 2.94 12th 12th 32.2 Shots 30.2 22nd 25th 33.2 Shots Allowed 33.3 27th 5th 24.6% Power Play % 18.7% 25th 30th 72.3% Penalty Kill % 81.5% 11th

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Predators vs. Sabres Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MSG-B

ESPN+, BSSO, and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.