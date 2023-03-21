Trae Young will hope to make a difference for the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, versus the Detroit Pistons.

In a 126-118 loss to the Spurs (his previous game) Young produced nine points and six assists.

Below we will dive into Young's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Trae Young Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 27.5 26.7 25.3 Rebounds 3.5 3.1 3.9 Assists 10.5 10.0 9.2 PRA 42.5 39.8 38.4 PR 30.5 29.8 29.2 3PM 2.5 2.2 2.4



Trae Young Insights vs. the Pistons

Young is responsible for taking 19.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 19.6 per game.

He's made 2.2 threes per game, or 18.6% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Young's opponents, the Pistons, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 10th in the NBA with 102.7 possessions per game, while his Hawks rank 16th in possessions per game with 102.5.

On defense, the Pistons have conceded 118.5 points per game, which is 29th-best in the NBA.

Giving up 44.8 rebounds per game, the Pistons are the 25th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Pistons allow 25.8 assists per contest, 16th-ranked in the league.

The Pistons are the seventh-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 11.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Trae Young vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/23/2022 31 26 2 13 3 0 2 10/28/2022 30 36 2 12 4 0 0 10/26/2022 38 35 3 6 1 0 1

