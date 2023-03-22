Clint Capela and his Atlanta Hawks teammates will hit the court versus the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Capela, in his most recent action, had 12 points, 16 rebounds, two steals and two blocks in a 129-107 win over the Pistons.

If you'd like to make predictions on Capela's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Clint Capela Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 11.9 11.5 Rebounds 10.5 11.1 10.4 Assists -- 0.9 0.8 PRA 22.5 23.9 22.7 PR 21.5 23 21.9



Clint Capela Insights vs. the Timberwolves

This season, he's put up 7.1% of the Hawks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.4 per contest.

Capela's opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking second, averaging 104.3 possessions per game, while his Hawks average 102.4 per game, which ranks 14th among NBA teams.

The Timberwolves are the 19th-best defensive team in the NBA, conceding 116.2 points per game.

The Timberwolves allow 44.7 rebounds per contest, ranking 24th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Timberwolves have allowed 25.1 per contest, 13th in the NBA.

Clint Capela vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/13/2023 22 10 10 0 0 2 1

