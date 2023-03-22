Clint Capela Player Prop Bets: Hawks vs. Timberwolves - March 22
Clint Capela and his Atlanta Hawks teammates will hit the court versus the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.
If you'd like to make predictions on Capela's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.
Clint Capela Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|10.5
|11.9
|11.5
|Rebounds
|10.5
|11.1
|10.4
|Assists
|--
|0.9
|0.8
|PRA
|22.5
|23.9
|22.7
|PR
|21.5
|23
|21.9
Clint Capela Insights vs. the Timberwolves
- This season, he's put up 7.1% of the Hawks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.4 per contest.
- Capela's opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking second, averaging 104.3 possessions per game, while his Hawks average 102.4 per game, which ranks 14th among NBA teams.
- The Timberwolves are the 19th-best defensive team in the NBA, conceding 116.2 points per game.
- The Timberwolves allow 44.7 rebounds per contest, ranking 24th in the NBA.
- In terms of assists, the Timberwolves have allowed 25.1 per contest, 13th in the NBA.
Clint Capela vs. the Timberwolves
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|3/13/2023
|22
|10
|10
|0
|0
|2
|1
