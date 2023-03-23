A Sweet 16 battle will feature the No. 4 seed Tennessee Volunteers (25-10) and the No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic Owls (33-3) playing on Thursday at Madison Square Garden. The NCAA Tournament contest begins at 9:00 PM.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic matchup.

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York How to Watch on TV: TBS

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tennessee Moneyline Florida Atlantic Moneyline DraftKings Tennessee (-5.5) 131 -240 +200 Bet on this game with DraftKings PointsBet Tennessee (-5.5) 131 -250 +200 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Trends

Tennessee has won 18 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 17 times.

So far this season, 13 out of the Volunteers' 35 games have hit the over.

Florida Atlantic has won 22 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 11 times.

Owls games have hit the over 16 out of 33 times this year.

Tennessee Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1100

+1100 Tennessee is one spot lower based on its national championship odds (eighth-best in college basketball) compared to its computer ranking (seventh-best).

The Volunteers have had the 74th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +2500 at the start of the season to +1100.

Based on its moneyline odds, Tennessee has an 8.3% chance of winning the national championship.

Florida Atlantic Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4500

+4500 Florida Atlantic's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2.2%.

