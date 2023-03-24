A Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament matchup features the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide (31-5) and No. 5 San Diego State Aztecs (29-6) to determine which of the squads is heading to the South Regional final when it tips off on Friday at KFC Yum! Center, starting at 6:30 PM, airing on TBS.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Alabama vs. San Diego State matchup.

Alabama vs. San Diego State Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

TBS

Alabama vs. San Diego State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Alabama vs. San Diego State Betting Trends

Alabama is 21-15-0 ATS this season.

So far this season, 16 out of the Crimson Tide's 36 games have hit the over.

San Diego State has covered 17 times in 34 games with a spread this season.

A total of 14 Aztecs games this season have gone over the point total.

Alabama Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +340

+340 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+340), Alabama is best in the country. It is the same according to the computer rankings.

Bookmakers have moved the Crimson Tide's national championship odds up from +5000 at the start of the season to +340. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 63rd-biggest change.

With odds of +340, Alabama has been given a 22.7% chance of winning the national championship.

San Diego State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4000

+4000 The Aztecs were +6000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now improved to +4000, which is the 70th-biggest change in the country.

With odds of +4000, San Diego State has been given a 2.4% chance of winning the national championship.

