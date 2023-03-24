A Sweet 16 battle will feature the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (31-5) and the No. 5 seed San Diego State Aztecs (29-6) playing on Friday at KFC Yum! Center. The NCAA Tournament matchup tips off at 6:30 PM.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Alabama vs. San Diego State matchup.

Alabama vs. San Diego State Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: TBS

Alabama vs. San Diego State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Alabama vs. San Diego State Betting Trends

Alabama has compiled a 21-15-0 record against the spread this season.

A total of 16 out of the Crimson Tide's 36 games this season have gone over the point total.

San Diego State is 17-16-1 ATS this year.

So far this season, 14 out of the Aztecs' 34 games with an over/under have hit the over.

Alabama Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +340

+340 Alabama is best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+340), and resides in the same spot, according to the computer rankings.

Sportsbooks have moved the Crimson Tide's national championship odds up from +5000 at the start of the season to +340. Among all teams in the country, that is the 63rd-biggest change.

Alabama's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 22.7%.

San Diego State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4000

+4000 In terms of their national championship odds, the Aztecs have had the 70th-biggest change this season, improving from +6000 at the beginning to +4000.

San Diego State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2.4%.

