A Sweet 16 matchup features the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (31-5) playing against the No. 5 seed San Diego State Aztecs (29-6) on Friday at KFC Yum! Center. This NCAA Tournament contest tips at 6:30 PM, with the winner advancing to the South Regional final.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Alabama vs. San Diego State matchup.

Alabama vs. San Diego State Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: TBS

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Alabama vs. San Diego State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Alabama vs. San Diego State Betting Trends

Alabama has covered 21 times in 36 chances against the spread this season.

In the Crimson Tide's 36 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.

San Diego State is 17-16-1 ATS this season.

The Aztecs and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 14 out of 34 times this season.

Alabama Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +340

+340 Sportsbooks rate Alabama equally compared to the computer rankings, best in the country.

In terms of their national championship odds, the Crimson Tide have had the 63rd-biggest change this season, improving from +5000 at the start to +340.

Alabama's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 22.7%.

San Diego State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4000

+4000 Sportsbooks have moved the Aztecs' national championship odds up from +6000 at the beginning of the season to +4000. Among all teams in the country, that is the 70th-biggest change.

With odds of +4000, San Diego State has been given a 2.4% chance of winning the national championship.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.