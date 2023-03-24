A Sweet 16 matchup features the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (31-5) playing against the No. 5 seed San Diego State Aztecs (29-6) on Friday at KFC Yum! Center. This NCAA Tournament contest tips at 6:30 PM, with the winner advancing to the South Regional final.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Alabama vs. San Diego State matchup.

Alabama vs. San Diego State Game Info

  • When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
  • How to Watch on TV: TBS

Alabama vs. San Diego State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Alabama Moneyline San Diego State Moneyline
BetMGM Alabama (-7.5) 137.5 -350 +280 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Alabama (-7.5) 137 -340 +280 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Alabama (-7.5) 137 -345 +280 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Alabama vs. San Diego State Betting Trends

  • Alabama has covered 21 times in 36 chances against the spread this season.
  • In the Crimson Tide's 36 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.
  • San Diego State is 17-16-1 ATS this season.
  • The Aztecs and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 14 out of 34 times this season.

Alabama Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +340
  • Sportsbooks rate Alabama equally compared to the computer rankings, best in the country.
  • In terms of their national championship odds, the Crimson Tide have had the 63rd-biggest change this season, improving from +5000 at the start to +340.
  • Alabama's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 22.7%.

San Diego State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +4000
  • Sportsbooks have moved the Aztecs' national championship odds up from +6000 at the beginning of the season to +4000. Among all teams in the country, that is the 70th-biggest change.
  • With odds of +4000, San Diego State has been given a 2.4% chance of winning the national championship.

