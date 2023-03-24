A Sweet 16 matchup will feature the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (31-5) and the No. 5 seed San Diego State Aztecs (29-6) playing on Friday at KFC Yum! Center. The NCAA Tournament contest begins at 6:30 PM.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Alabama vs. San Diego State matchup.

Alabama vs. San Diego State Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: TBS

Alabama vs. San Diego State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Alabama vs. San Diego State Betting Trends

Alabama is 21-15-0 ATS this season.

The Crimson Tide and their opponents have combined to hit the over 16 out of 36 times this season.

San Diego State has put together a 17-16-1 record against the spread this year.

The Aztecs and their opponents have combined to hit the over 14 out of 34 times this season.

Alabama Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +340

+340 Alabama is best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+340), and resides in the same spot, according to the computer rankings.

The Crimson Tide have experienced the 64th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +5000 at the start of the season to +340.

Based on its moneyline odds, Alabama has a 22.7% chance of winning the national championship.

San Diego State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4000

+4000 In terms of their national championship odds, the Aztecs have experienced the 71st-biggest change this season, improving from +6000 at the beginning to +4000.

San Diego State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2.4%.

