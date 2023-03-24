The No. 5-seed San Diego State Aztecs (29-6) are ready for a Sweet 16 matchup against the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide (31-5) on Friday at 6:30 PM as the NCAA Tournament continues at KFC Yum! Center airing on TBS.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Alabama vs. San Diego State matchup.

Alabama vs. San Diego State Game Info

  • When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
  • How to Watch on TV: TBS

Alabama vs. San Diego State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Alabama Moneyline San Diego State Moneyline
BetMGM Alabama (-7.5) 136.5 -350 +270 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Alabama (-8) 136.5 -340 +280 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Alabama (-7.5) 136.5 -345 +280 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Alabama vs. San Diego State Betting Trends

  • Alabama has covered 21 times in 36 chances against the spread this season.
  • The Crimson Tide and their opponents have combined to hit the over 16 out of 36 times this season.
  • San Diego State has compiled a 17-16-1 ATS record so far this year.
  • So far this season, 14 out of the Aztecs' 34 games with an over/under have hit the over.

Alabama Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +350
  • Oddsmakers rate Alabama equally compared to the computer rankings, best in college basketball.
  • The Crimson Tide's national championship odds have improved from +5000 at the start of the season to +350, the 63rd-biggest change among all teams.
  • The implied probability of Alabama winning the national championship, based on its +350 moneyline odds, is 22.2%.

San Diego State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +3500
  • The Aztecs were +6000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now improved to +3500, which is the 70th-biggest change in the country.
  • Based on its moneyline odds, San Diego State has a 2.8% chance of winning the national championship.

