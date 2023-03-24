A Sweet 16 matchup will feature the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (31-5) and the No. 5 seed San Diego State Aztecs (29-6) playing on Friday at KFC Yum! Center. The NCAA Tournament matchup starts at 6:30 PM.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Alabama vs. San Diego State matchup in this article.

Alabama vs. San Diego State Game Info

  • When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
  • How to Watch on TV: TBS

Alabama vs. San Diego State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Alabama Moneyline San Diego State Moneyline
BetMGM Alabama (-7.5) 136.5 -350 +270 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Alabama (-7.5) 136.5 -340 +280 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Alabama (-7.5) 137 -345 +280 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Alabama vs. San Diego State Betting Trends

  • Alabama has compiled a 21-15-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • So far this season, 16 out of the Crimson Tide's 36 games have hit the over.
  • San Diego State has compiled a 17-16-1 ATS record so far this season.
  • In the Aztecs' 34 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 14 times.

Alabama Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +340
  • Bookmakers rate Alabama equally compared to the computer rankings, best in the country.
  • Sportsbooks have moved the Crimson Tide's national championship odds up from +5000 at the start of the season to +340. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 63rd-biggest change.
  • Alabama's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 22.7%.

San Diego State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +4000
  • The Aztecs have had the 70th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +6000 at the start of the season to +4000.
  • With odds of +4000, San Diego State has been given a 2.4% chance of winning the national championship.

