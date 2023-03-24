A Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament matchup features the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide (31-5) and No. 5 San Diego State Aztecs (29-6) to decide which of the teams is heading to the South Regional final when it tips off on Friday at KFC Yum! Center, starting at TBA.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Alabama vs. San Diego State matchup.

Alabama vs. San Diego State Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023

Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

Alabama vs. San Diego State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Alabama vs. San Diego State Betting Trends

Alabama has covered 21 times in 36 chances against the spread this season.

A total of 16 out of the Crimson Tide's 36 games this season have hit the over.

San Diego State has compiled a 17-16-1 record against the spread this year.

Aztecs games have hit the over 14 out of 34 times this season.

Alabama Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +400

+400 Alabama is best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+400), and resides in the same spot, according to the computer rankings.

Oddsmakers have moved the Crimson Tide's national championship odds up from +5000 at the beginning of the season to +400. Among all teams in the country, that is the 62nd-biggest change.

Based on its moneyline odds, Alabama has a 20% chance of winning the national championship.

