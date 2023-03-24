Friday's contest at KFC Yum! Center has the Alabama Crimson Tide (31-5) matching up with the San Diego State Aztecs (29-6) at 6:30 PM (on March 24). Our computer prediction projects a 74-68 win for Alabama, who is a small favorite based on our model.

According to our computer prediction, San Diego State projects to cover the 7.5-point spread in its matchup versus Alabama. The over/under is currently listed at 136.5, and the two sides are projected to hit the over.

Alabama vs. San Diego State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center Line: Alabama -7.5

Alabama -7.5 Point Total: 136.5

136.5 Moneyline (To Win): Alabama -350, San Diego State +270

Alabama vs. San Diego State Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama 74, San Diego State 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Alabama vs. San Diego State

Pick ATS: San Diego State (+7.5)



San Diego State (+7.5) Pick OU: Over (136.5)



Alabama has put together a 21-12-0 record against the spread this season, while San Diego State is 17-15-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Crimson Tide are 15-18-0 and the Aztecs are 13-19-0. The teams score 154.2 points per game, 17.7 more points than this matchup's total. Alabama is 5-5 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 contests, while San Diego State has gone 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

Alabama Performance Insights

The Crimson Tide have a +508 scoring differential, topping opponents by 14.1 points per game. They're putting up 82.3 points per game to rank fourth in college basketball and are giving up 68.2 per outing to rank 122nd in college basketball.

Alabama is first in the nation at 40.9 rebounds per game. That's 8.1 more than the 32.8 its opponents average.

Alabama hits 10.1 three-pointers per game (ninth-most in college basketball), 4.7 more than its opponents (5.4). It is shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc (177th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 28.1%.

The Crimson Tide rank 81st in college basketball by averaging 97.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are fifth in college basketball, allowing 80.8 points per 100 possessions.

Alabama has come up short in the turnover battle by two turnovers per game, committing 13.3 (311th in college basketball action) while forcing 11.3 (240th in college basketball).

San Diego State Performance Insights

The Aztecs outscore opponents by 8.8 points per game (posting 71.9 points per game, 176th in college basketball, and allowing 63.1 per contest, 25th in college basketball) and have a +308 scoring differential.

San Diego State prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 5.3 boards. It pulls down 33.1 rebounds per game (95th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 27.8.

San Diego State makes 7.1 three-pointers per game (210th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.4. It shoots 34.9% from deep, and its opponents shoot 28.8%.

San Diego State has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 11 per game (98th in college basketball) while forcing 12.1 (160th in college basketball).

