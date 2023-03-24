Friday's game at KFC Yum! Center has the Alabama Crimson Tide (31-5) taking on the San Diego State Aztecs (29-6) at 6:30 PM (on March 24). Our computer prediction projects a 74-68 victory for Alabama, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

According to our computer prediction, San Diego State projects to cover the 7.5-point spread in its matchup against Alabama. The total has been set at 136.5, and the two sides are projected to exceed it.

Alabama vs. San Diego State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center Line: Alabama -7.5

Alabama -7.5 Point Total: 136.5

136.5 Moneyline (To Win): Alabama -350, San Diego State +270

Alabama vs. San Diego State Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama 74, San Diego State 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Alabama vs. San Diego State

Pick ATS: San Diego State (+7.5)



San Diego State (+7.5) Pick OU: Over (136.5)



Alabama has a 21-12-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to San Diego State, who is 17-15-0 ATS. A total of 15 out of the Crimson Tide's games this season have gone over the point total, and 13 of the Aztecs' games have gone over. The teams combine to score 154.2 points per game, 17.7 more points than this matchup's total. Alabama is 5-5 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 games, while San Diego State has gone 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

Alabama Performance Insights

The Crimson Tide have a +508 scoring differential, topping opponents by 14.1 points per game. They're putting up 82.3 points per game to rank fourth in college basketball and are allowing 68.2 per outing to rank 122nd in college basketball.

The 40.9 rebounds per game Alabama averages rank first in the nation, and are 8.1 more than the 32.8 its opponents record per contest.

Alabama connects on 10.1 three-pointers per game (ninth-most in college basketball), 4.7 more than its opponents (5.4).

The Crimson Tide average 97.5 points per 100 possessions (81st in college basketball), while giving up 80.8 points per 100 possessions (fifth in college basketball).

Alabama has had more turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 13.3 per game (311th in college basketball action) while forcing 11.3 (240th in college basketball).

San Diego State Performance Insights

The Aztecs' +308 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 71.9 points per game (176th in college basketball) while giving up 63.1 per contest (25th in college basketball).

San Diego State ranks 95th in college basketball at 33.1 rebounds per game. That's 5.3 more than the 27.8 its opponents average.

San Diego State connects on 7.1 three-pointers per game (210th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.4 on average.

San Diego State wins the turnover battle by 1.1 per game, committing 11 (98th in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.1.

