The Seattle Kraken (39-24-8) take on the Nashville Predators (36-26-8) at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, March 25 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW. The Kraken fell to the Nashville Predators 2-1 in a shootout in their most recent game, while the Predators are coming off a 2-1 shootout win over the Seattle Kraken.

Predators vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Favorite Underdog Total Kraken (-135) Predators (+115) 6

Predators Betting Insights

The Predators have won 18, or 48.6%, of the 37 games they have played as an underdog this season.

Nashville is 11-13 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +115 or more on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Predators have a 46.5% chance to win.

Nashville has played 35 games this season with over 6 goals.

Predators vs. Kraken Rankings

Kraken Total (Rank) Predators Total (Rank) 246 (8th) Goals 195 (28th) 225 (14th) Goals Allowed 204 (11th) 39 (23rd) Power Play Goals 38 (24th) 52 (23rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 42 (12th)

Predators Advanced Stats

Four of Nashville's last 10 outings have gone over the total.

The Predators total over the last 10 games is 0.1 goals greater than the 6 total listed for this matchup.

In their past 10 games, the Predators and their opponents are scoring 1.5 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 7.6.

The Predators have the league's 28th-ranked scoring offense (195 total goals, 2.8 per game).

The Predators' 204 total goals allowed (2.9 per game) rank 11th in the league.

Their 21st-ranked goal differential is -9.

