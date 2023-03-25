Saturday's contest between the South Carolina Gamecocks (34-0) and the UCLA Bruins (27-9) at Bon Secours Wellness Arena should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-58 and heavily favors South Carolina to come out on top. Tipoff is at TBA on March 25.

The Gamecocks won their last game 76-45 against South Florida on Sunday.

South Carolina vs. UCLA Game Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023

Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

South Carolina vs. UCLA Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 74, UCLA 58

South Carolina Schedule Analysis

The Gamecocks' best win this season came in a 76-71 victory over the No. 5 Stanford Cardinal on November 20.

The Gamecocks have the most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (15).

South Carolina has tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (eight).

The Gamecocks have seven wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 47th-most in Division 1.

South Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins

76-71 on the road over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on November 20

81-77 on the road over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on February 5

88-64 at home over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on February 12

81-56 on the road over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on November 11

74-58 over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on March 5

UCLA Schedule Analysis

Against the No. 5 Stanford Cardinal on March 3, the Bruins secured their signature win of the season, a 69-65 victory.

The Bruins have 11 Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the sixth-most in Division I. But they also have nine Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 38th-most.

UCLA has tied for the 35th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (five).

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Gamecocks are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 47th-most victories.

UCLA 2022-23 Best Wins

69-65 over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on March 3

80-63 over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on November 20

82-73 at home over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll) on March 20

73-59 over Arizona (No. 25/AP Poll) on March 2

67-57 at home over Oregon (No. 26) on February 12

South Carolina Performance Insights

The Gamecocks outscore opponents by 30.4 points per game (scoring 81 points per game to rank sixth in college basketball while giving up 50.6 per contest to rank first in college basketball) and have a +1034 scoring differential overall.

South Carolina is putting up 80 points per game this year in conference matchups, which is 1 fewer points per game than its season average (81).

Offensively, the Gamecocks have played better at home this season, averaging 84.8 points per game, compared to 77.2 per game away from home.

At home, South Carolina is allowing 7.3 fewer points per game (46.9) than away from home (54.2).

The Gamecocks have been racking up 78 points per game in their last 10 appearances, an average that's a little lower than the 81 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

