This Sweet 16 matchup features the No. 1 seed South Carolina Gamecocks (34-0) and the No. 4 seed UCLA Bruins (27-9) on Saturday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The NCAA Tournament contest begins at 2:00 PM.

South Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

TV: ESPN

South Carolina vs. UCLA Scoring Comparison

The Bruins score an average of 70.5 points per game, 19.9 more points than the 50.6 the Gamecocks give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 50.6 points, UCLA is 22-8.

South Carolina's record is 27-0 when it allows fewer than 70.5 points.

The Gamecocks put up 81.0 points per game, 19.2 more points than the 61.8 the Bruins give up.

When South Carolina puts up more than 61.8 points, it is 28-0.

UCLA is 21-8 when giving up fewer than 81.0 points.

The Gamecocks are making 46.7% of their shots from the field, 7.5% higher than the Bruins concede to opponents (39.2%).

The Bruins' 39.5 shooting percentage from the field is 8.3 higher than the Gamecocks have given up.

South Carolina Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/5/2023 Tennessee W 74-58 Bon Secours Wellness Arena 3/17/2023 Norfolk State W 72-40 Colonial Life Arena 3/19/2023 South Florida W 76-45 Colonial Life Arena 3/25/2023 UCLA - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

UCLA Schedule