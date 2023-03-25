Women’s March Madness Schedule: How to Watch NCAA Games & Game Information - March 25
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 5:02 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
As part of today's March Madness action, No. 4 UCLA and No. 1 South Carolina go head to head in one of the day's four Sweet 16 contests. For additional info on game times and details on how to watch upcoming Women's NCAA Tournament games, keep reading.
Watch women's college hoops live on fuboTV! Keep reading for game-specific information and links.
Sweet 16 Odds and How to Watch
No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. No. 2 Maryland Terrapins
- Game Time: 11:30 AM ET
- Venue: Bon Secours Wellness Arena
- Location: Greenville, South Carolina
How to Watch Notre Dame vs Maryland
- TV:
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
No. 4 UCLA Bruins vs. No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Venue: Bon Secours Wellness Arena
- Location: Greenville, South Carolina
How to Watch UCLA vs South Carolina
- TV:
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. No. 2 UConn Huskies
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena
- Location: Seattle, Washington
How to Watch Ohio State vs UConn
- TV:
No. 4 Tennessee Lady Volunteers vs. No. 1 Virginia Tech Hokies
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena
- Location: Seattle, Washington
How to Watch Tennessee vs Virginia Tech
- TV:
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.