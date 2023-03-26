Clint Capela plus his Atlanta Hawks teammates take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Last time out, which was on March 25, Capela posted 17 points and 17 rebounds in a 143-130 win against the Pacers.

We're going to break down Capela's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Clint Capela Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 12.0 11.6 Rebounds 11.5 11.2 10.4 Assists -- 0.9 1.0 PRA 23.5 24.1 23 PR 22.5 23.2 22



Clint Capela Insights vs. the Grizzlies

This season, Clint Capela has made 5.4 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 9.5% of his team's total makes.

Capela's opponents, the Grizzlies, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 104.1 possessions per game, while his Hawks average 102.5 per game, which ranks 13th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Grizzlies are seventh in the league, giving up 112.3 points per game.

Giving up 44.5 rebounds per game, the Grizzlies are the 21st-ranked team in the NBA.

The Grizzlies are the 25th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 26.2 assists per game.

Clint Capela vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/18/2022 28 18 7 2 0 1 1 11/26/2021 29 23 17 2 0 3 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.