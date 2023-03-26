Hawks vs. Grizzlies: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Memphis Grizzlies (46-27) are 2.5-point favorites as they attempt to continue a five-game winning streak when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (37-37) on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at State Farm Arena. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSE, and BSSEX.
Hawks vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: NBA TV, BSSE, and BSSEX
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Grizzlies
|-2.5
|-
Hawks Betting Records & Stats
- The teams have hit the over in 42 of the Hawks' 74 games with a set total.
- Atlanta has a 34-40-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Hawks have been chosen as underdogs in 31 games this year and have walked away with the win 11 times (35.5%) in those games.
- This season, Atlanta has won six of its 18 games, or 33.3%, when it is the underdog by at least +110 on the moneyline.
- Atlanta has an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Hawks vs. Grizzlies Over/Under Stats
|Games Over
|% of Games Over
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Grizzlies
|0
|0%
|116.7
|234.7
|112.3
|230.1
|230.8
|Hawks
|0
|0%
|118
|234.7
|117.8
|230.1
|233
Additional Hawks Insights & Trends
- Atlanta has gone 5-5 in its last 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.
- In their past 10 contests, the Hawks have hit the over six times.
- Atlanta has performed better against the spread at home (17-19-0) than away (17-21-0) this year.
- The Hawks' 118 points per game are 5.7 more points than the 112.3 the Grizzlies allow.
- Atlanta is 29-24 against the spread and 33-20 overall when it scores more than 112.3 points.
Hawks vs. Grizzlies Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Grizzlies
|37-36
|29-22
|33-40
|Hawks
|34-40
|13-9
|42-32
Hawks vs. Grizzlies Point Insights
|Grizzlies
|Hawks
|116.7
|118
|8
|3
|25-9
|29-24
|29-5
|33-20
|112.3
|117.8
|7
|23
|31-19
|22-11
|37-13
|24-9
