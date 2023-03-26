Predators vs. Maple Leafs: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Toronto Maple Leafs (43-20-9) host the Nashville Predators (36-27-8) at Bridgestone Arena on Sunday, March 26 at 6:00 PM ET on NHL Network, BSSO, and SNO. The Maple Leafs fell to the Carolina Hurricanes 5-3 in their last game, while the Predators are coming off a 7-2 loss to the Seattle Kraken.
Predators vs. Maple Leafs Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, BSSO, and SNO
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Maple Leafs (-170)
|Predators (+145)
|6.5
Predators Betting Insights
- This season the Predators have won 18 of the 38 games, or 47.4%, in which they've been an underdog.
- This season Nashville has won five of its 12 games, or 41.7%, when it's the underdog by at least +145 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this matchup implies a 40.8% chance of victory for the Predators.
- Nashville has played 31 games this season with over 6.5 goals.
Predators vs. Maple Leafs Rankings
|Maple Leafs Total (Rank)
|Predators Total (Rank)
|247 (9th)
|Goals
|197 (28th)
|199 (7th)
|Goals Allowed
|211 (12th)
|54 (8th)
|Power Play Goals
|38 (25th)
|42 (11th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|43 (12th)
Predators Advanced Stats
- Nashville has hit the over in four of its past 10 outings.
- The Predators total over the last 10 games is 0.5 goals fewer than the 6.5 total listed for this matchup.
- Over their past 10 games, the Predators and their opponents are averaging 5.9 goals, 1.7 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.
- The Predators have scored 197 goals this season (2.8 per game) to rank 28th in the NHL.
- The Predators have conceded 3.0 goals per game, 211 total, which ranks 12th among league teams.
- They have a -14 goal differential, which ranks 22nd in the league.
