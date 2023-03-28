The Cleveland Cavaliers (48-28) are 1-point favorites as they try to build on a four-game win streak when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (37-38) on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at State Farm Arena. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and BSOH.

Hawks vs. Cavaliers Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, March 28, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSOH

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Venue: State Farm Arena

Hawks vs. Cavaliers Score Prediction

Prediction: Cavaliers 115 - Hawks 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Cavaliers

Pick ATS: Cavaliers (- 1)

Cavaliers (- 1) Pick OU: Under (238.5)



The Cavaliers (41-34-1 ATS) have covered the spread 53.9% of the time, 9.9% more often than the Hawks (33-40-2) this season.

Cleveland covers the spread when it is a 1-point favorite or more 60% of the time. That's more often than Atlanta covers as an underdog of 1 or more (48.5%).

Cleveland and its opponents have eclipsed the total 50% of the time this season (38 out of 76). That's less often than Atlanta and its opponents have (41 out of 75).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Hawks are 11-21, while the Cavaliers are 45-15 as moneyline favorites.

Hawks Performance Insights

In 2022-23, Atlanta is fourth-best in the NBA offensively (118 points scored per game) and ranked 24th defensively (117.8 points allowed).

At 24.8 assists per game, the Hawks are 18th in the league.

The Hawks are 25th in the league in 3-pointers made (10.7 per game) and 20th in 3-point percentage (35.4%).

In 2022-23, Atlanta has attempted 67.1% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 32.9% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 75.9% of Atlanta's buckets have been 2-pointers, and 24.1% have been 3-pointers.

