De'Andre Hunter Player Prop Bets: Hawks vs. Cavaliers - March 28
The Atlanta Hawks, De'Andre Hunter included, take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.
In this piece we'll break down Hunter's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.
De'Andre Hunter Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|13.5
|15.5
|14.9
|Rebounds
|3.5
|4.2
|4.0
|Assists
|--
|1.4
|1.6
|PRA
|18.5
|21.1
|20.5
|PR
|17.5
|19.7
|18.9
|3PM
|1.5
|1.5
|1.2
De'Andre Hunter Insights vs. the Cavaliers
- This season, he's put up 11.4% of the Hawks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 12.3 per contest.
- This season, he's accounted for 12.2% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.5 per game.
- Hunter's opponents, the Cavaliers, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 98.6 possessions per game, while his Hawks rank 13th in possessions per game with 102.5.
- The Cavaliers give up 106.5 points per contest, best in the league.
- The Cavaliers are the second-ranked squad in the league, conceding 40.8 rebounds per game.
- The Cavaliers concede 23 assists per contest, best in the league.
- In terms of 3-pointers, the Cavaliers are ranked second in the league, conceding 11.3 makes per contest.
De'Andre Hunter vs. the Cavaliers
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|2/24/2023
|29
|9
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
