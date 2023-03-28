The Cleveland Cavaliers (48-28) are slightly favored (by 1.5 points) to extend a four-game road winning streak when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (37-38) on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The point total is set at 233.5 for the matchup.

Hawks vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: BSSE and BSOH

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cavaliers -1.5 233.5

Hawks Betting Records & Stats

Atlanta has played 41 games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 233.5 points.

Atlanta has a 235.8-point average over/under in its outings this season, 2.3 more points than this game's point total.

Atlanta is 34-41-0 against the spread this season.

The Hawks have been underdogs in 32 games this season and have come away with the win 11 times (34.4%) in those contests.

This season, Atlanta has won nine of its 25 games, or 36%, when it is the underdog by at least +100 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Atlanta has a 50% chance of pulling out a win.

Hawks vs. Cavaliers Over/Under Stats

Cavaliers vs Hawks Total Facts Games Over 233.5 % of Games Over 233.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cavaliers 12 15.8% 112.2 230.2 106.5 224.3 219.8 Hawks 41 54.7% 118 230.2 117.8 224.3 233.2

Additional Hawks Insights & Trends

Atlanta has gone 5-5 in its last 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.

In their past 10 games, the Hawks have hit the over five times.

Against the spread, Atlanta has been better at home (17-20-0) than on the road (17-21-0).

The Hawks put up 11.5 more points per game (118) than the Cavaliers allow (106.5).

Atlanta is 33-32 against the spread and 36-29 overall when it scores more than 106.5 points.

Hawks vs. Cavaliers Betting Splits

Cavaliers and Hawks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cavaliers 42-34 37-23 38-38 Hawks 34-41 16-16 42-33

Hawks vs. Cavaliers Point Insights

Scoring Insights Cavaliers Hawks 112.2 Points Scored (PG) 118 24 NBA Rank (PPG) 4 13-6 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 33-32 15-4 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 36-29 106.5 Points Allowed (PG) 117.8 1 NBA Rank (PAPG) 24 39-22 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 21-6 45-16 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 22-5

