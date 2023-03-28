Ahead of a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers (48-28), the Atlanta Hawks (37-38) will be monitoring just one player on the injury report. The play-in game starts at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, March 28 at State Farm Arena.

In their most recent game on Sunday, the Hawks suffered a 123-119 loss to the Grizzlies. Trae Young scored a team-best 28 points for the Hawks in the loss.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jalen Johnson SF Out Hamstring/Groin 5.2 3.9 1.0

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Cavaliers Injuries: Danny Green: Out (Health And Safety Protocols), Jarrett Allen: Out (Groin), Raul Neto: Out (Hamstring), Dean Wade: Out (Illness), Isaac Okoro: Questionable (Knee)

Hawks vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: BSSE and BSOH

Hawks Season Insights

The 118 points per game the Hawks average are 11.5 more points than the Cavaliers give up (106.5).

Atlanta has a 36-29 record when putting up more than 106.5 points.

The Hawks have been scoring 123.6 points per contest in their last 10 appearances, an average that's slightly higher than the 118 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Atlanta hits 10.7 three-pointers per game (25th in the league), 1.2 fewer than its opponents (11.9). It is shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc (20th in the NBA) while allowing opponents to shoot 35.6%.

The Hawks rank fifth in the league by averaging 115.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 28th in the NBA, allowing 116.5 points per 100 possessions.

Hawks vs. Cavaliers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Hawks -2.5 239

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.