The Cleveland Cavaliers (48-28) and the Atlanta Hawks (37-38) are set to match up on Tuesday at State Farm Arena, with a start time of 7:30 PM ET. When these two squads hit the court, Donovan Mitchell and Dejounte Murray are two players to watch.

How to Watch Hawks vs. Cavaliers

Game Day: Tuesday, March 28

Tuesday, March 28 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Hawks' Last Game

The Hawks lost their most recent game to the Grizzlies, 123-119, on Sunday. Young led the way with 28 points, and also had two boards and 10 assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Trae Young 28 2 10 0 0 3 Clint Capela 18 16 1 1 4 0 De'Andre Hunter 17 5 2 2 0 1

Hawks Players to Watch

The Hawks get 20.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game from Murray.

Clint Capela is posting a team-high 11.2 rebounds per game. And he is delivering 12.1 points and 0.9 assists, making 65.2% of his shots from the field (fifth in NBA).

Onyeka Okongwu is putting up 9.7 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, making 64.1% of his shots from the floor (seventh in NBA).

John Collins gives the Hawks 13 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. He also averages 0.6 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Trae Young 26.7 3.5 9.2 0.9 0 2.7 Clint Capela 12.2 11 1 0.6 1.4 0 Onyeka Okongwu 12.2 7.6 1.2 0.9 1.6 0 Dejounte Murray 12.3 3.7 5.7 1.3 0.1 0.4 John Collins 13.5 5.9 1.5 0.6 0.7 1.4

