How to Watch UAB vs. Utah Valley on TV or Live Stream - March 28
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The UAB Blazers (28-9) will aim to continue a three-game win run when they host the Utah Valley Wolverines (28-8) at 9:30 PM ET on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. The Wolverines have also taken three games in a row.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
UAB vs. Utah Valley Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Orleans Arena in Paradise, Nevada
- TV: ESPN2
- Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!
Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
UAB Stats Insights
- The Blazers make 45.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.5 percentage points higher than the Wolverines have allowed to their opponents (39.0%).
- UAB is 21-6 when it shoots better than 39.0% from the field.
- The Blazers are the second ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wolverines rank third.
- The 81.1 points per game the Blazers average are 13.0 more points than the Wolverines allow (68.1).
- UAB is 22-7 when scoring more than 68.1 points.
UAB Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home, UAB is averaging 5.3 more points per game (83.6) than it is on the road (78.3).
- In 2022-23, the Blazers are giving up 65.9 points per game at home. Away from home, they are allowing 74.6.
- At home, UAB is draining 0.4 more three-pointers per game (7.3) than in road games (6.9). However, it owns a worse three-point percentage at home (36.0%) compared to away from home (36.7%).
UAB Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/14/2023
|Southern Miss
|W 88-60
|Bartow Arena
|3/19/2023
|Morehead State
|W 77-59
|Bartow Arena
|3/22/2023
|@ Vanderbilt
|W 67-59
|Memorial Gymnasium
|3/28/2023
|Utah Valley
|-
|Orleans Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.