Top UAB Players to Watch vs. Utah Valley - March 28
The UAB Blazers (28-9) square off against the Utah Valley Wolverines (28-8) at 9:30 PM ET on Tuesday at Orleans Arena. Jordan Walker of the Blazers is a player to watch in this contest.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on ESPN2.
How to Watch UAB vs. Utah Valley
- Game Day: Tuesday, March 28
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Arena: Orleans Arena
- Location: Paradise, Nevada
- TV: ESPN2
UAB's Last Game
In its previous game, UAB defeated Vanderbilt on Wednesday, 67-59. Its high scorer was Walker with 21 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jordan Walker
|21
|7
|7
|1
|0
|1
|Trey Jemison
|17
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Eric Gaines
|14
|7
|0
|3
|1
|0
UAB Players to Watch
Walker records a team-leading 22.5 points per game. He is also totaling 2.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists, shooting 41.1% from the field and 38.4% from downtown with 4.2 made 3-pointers per contest (third in the country).
Eric Gaines leads the Blazers at 4.5 assists per game, while also putting up 3.5 rebounds and 11.6 points.
Trey Jemison paces his team in rebounds per contest (8.5), and also posts 9.3 points and 0.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 1.8 blocked shots.
KJ Buffen is putting up 10.8 points, 1.5 assists and 6.7 rebounds per game.
Ty Brewer puts up 7.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
UAB Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jordan Walker
|22.6
|2.8
|3.4
|1.0
|0.0
|4.5
|Trey Jemison
|8.7
|9.4
|0.2
|0.4
|2.1
|0.0
|Eric Gaines
|8.7
|3.6
|3.9
|2.1
|0.8
|0.6
|KJ Buffen
|12.3
|5.7
|1.2
|0.7
|0.4
|0.9
|Ty Brewer
|8.8
|5.0
|0.6
|1.1
|0.4
|0.5
