UAB vs. Utah Valley: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - March 28
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 4:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Utah Valley Wolverines (28-8) and the UAB Blazers (28-9) hit the court at Orleans Arena on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at TBA ET. The matchup has no set line.
UAB vs. Utah Valley Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, March 28, 2023
- Time: TBD
- Where: Paradise, Nevada
- Venue: Orleans Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Blazers Betting Records & Stats
- Blazers games have hit the over in 20 out of 30 opportunities (66.7%).
- UAB has a 14-16-0 record against the spread this season.
- Utah Valley's .679 ATS win percentage (19-9-0 ATS Record) is higher than UAB's .467 mark (14-16-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
UAB vs. Utah Valley Over/Under Stats
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Utah Valley
|77.1
|158.2
|68.1
|138
|141.6
|UAB
|81.1
|158.2
|69.9
|138
|147.3
Additional UAB Insights & Trends
- UAB is 6-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its past 10 games.
- Six of the Blazers' last 10 contests have hit the over.
- The Blazers put up an average of 81.1 points per game, 13 more points than the 68.1 the Wolverines give up.
- When it scores more than 68.1 points, UAB is 12-13 against the spread and 22-7 overall.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Utah Valley vs. UAB Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Utah Valley
|19-9-0
|15-13-0
|UAB
|14-16-0
|20-10-0
UAB vs. Utah Valley Home/Away Splits
|Utah Valley
|UAB
|13-1
|Home Record
|17-2
|12-5
|Away Record
|6-5
|8-3-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-7-0
|9-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-6-0
|84
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|83.6
|71.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|79.4
|7-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-5-0
|5-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-3-0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.