The Utah Valley Wolverines (28-8) and the UAB Blazers (28-9) hit the court at Orleans Arena on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at TBA ET. The matchup has no set line.

UAB vs. Utah Valley Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, March 28, 2023

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 Time: TBD

TBD Where: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Venue: Orleans Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Blazers Betting Records & Stats

Blazers games have hit the over in 20 out of 30 opportunities (66.7%).

UAB has a 14-16-0 record against the spread this season.

Utah Valley's .679 ATS win percentage (19-9-0 ATS Record) is higher than UAB's .467 mark (14-16-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

UAB vs. Utah Valley Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Utah Valley 77.1 158.2 68.1 138 141.6 UAB 81.1 158.2 69.9 138 147.3

Additional UAB Insights & Trends

UAB is 6-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its past 10 games.

Six of the Blazers' last 10 contests have hit the over.

The Blazers put up an average of 81.1 points per game, 13 more points than the 68.1 the Wolverines give up.

When it scores more than 68.1 points, UAB is 12-13 against the spread and 22-7 overall.

Utah Valley vs. UAB Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Utah Valley 19-9-0 15-13-0 UAB 14-16-0 20-10-0

UAB vs. Utah Valley Home/Away Splits

Utah Valley UAB 13-1 Home Record 17-2 12-5 Away Record 6-5 8-3-0 Home ATS Record 6-7-0 9-4-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 84 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.6 71.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 79.4 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

