The UAB Blazers (29-9, 14-6 C-USA) will aim to continue a four-game win run when they visit the North Texas Mean Green (30-7, 16-4 C-USA) at 9:40 PM ET on Thursday, March 30, 2023. The Mean Green have also won four games in a row.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UAB vs. North Texas matchup in this article.

UAB vs. North Texas Game Info

When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Orleans Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Orleans Arena in Paradise, Nevada How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!

UAB vs. North Texas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UAB Moneyline North Texas Moneyline

UAB vs. North Texas Betting Trends

UAB has won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 20 times.

Blazers games have gone over the point total 23 out of 36 times this season.

North Texas has covered 19 times in 34 matchups with a spread this year.

In the Mean Green's 34 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.