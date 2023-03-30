UAB vs. North Texas: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 30
The UAB Blazers (29-9, 14-6 C-USA) will aim to continue a four-game win run when they visit the North Texas Mean Green (30-7, 16-4 C-USA) at 9:40 PM ET on Thursday, March 30, 2023. The Mean Green have also won four games in a row.
UAB vs. North Texas Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Orleans Arena in Paradise, Nevada
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
UAB vs. North Texas Odds, Spread, Over/Under
UAB vs. North Texas Betting Trends
- UAB has won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 20 times.
- Blazers games have gone over the point total 23 out of 36 times this season.
- North Texas has covered 19 times in 34 matchups with a spread this year.
- In the Mean Green's 34 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.
