The North Texas Mean Green (30-7, 16-4 C-USA) and the UAB Blazers (29-9, 14-6 C-USA) take the floor in a game with no set line at Orleans Arena on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET on ESPN2.

UAB vs. North Texas Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, March 30, 2023

Thursday, March 30, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Venue: Orleans Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Blazers Betting Records & Stats

In the Blazers' 30 games with a set total, 20 have hit the over (66.7%).

UAB's ATS record is 14-16-0 this season.

North Texas (15-14-0 ATS) has covered the spread 51.7% of the time, five% more often than UAB (14-16-0) this season.

UAB vs. North Texas Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total North Texas 64.4 145.7 55.7 126 120.6 UAB 81.3 145.7 70.3 126 147.3

Additional UAB Insights & Trends

UAB is 6-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 games.

The Blazers have gone over the total in six of their past 10 outings.

UAB has covered 10 times in 22 chances against the spread in conference play this season.

The Blazers put up an average of 81.3 points per game, 25.6 more points than the 55.7 the Mean Green give up.

When it scores more than 55.7 points, UAB is 12-14 against the spread and 23-7 overall.

North Texas vs. UAB Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) North Texas 15-14-0 14-15-0 UAB 14-16-0 20-10-0

UAB vs. North Texas Home/Away Splits

North Texas UAB 14-2 Home Record 17-2 10-3 Away Record 7-5 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 6-7-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 65.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.6 63.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 78.3 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

