The Brooklyn Nets (41-35) and the Atlanta Hawks (38-38) meet at Barclays Center on Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on YES and BSSE. The matchup has no set line. The point total for the matchup is 241.5.

Hawks vs. Nets Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
  • TV: YES and BSSE
Favorite Spread Over/Under
- - 241.5

Hawks Betting Records & Stats

  • Atlanta has played 29 games this season that have had more than 241.5 combined points scored.
  • The average total for Atlanta's games this season is 235.9 points, 5.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • So far this season, Atlanta has compiled a 34-42-0 record against the spread.
  • The Hawks have come away with 11 wins in the 32 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • This season, Atlanta has won 12 of its 33 games, or 36.4%, when it is the underdog by at least -115 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Atlanta has a 53.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Hawks vs. Nets Over/Under Stats

Nets vs Hawks Total Facts
Games Over 241.5 % of Games Over 241.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Nets 17 22.4% 113.5 231.5 112.8 230.6 226.7
Hawks 29 38.2% 118 231.5 117.8 230.6 233.3

Additional Hawks Insights & Trends

  • Atlanta has gone 5-5 over its past 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.
  • The Hawks have gone over the total in four of their last 10 outings.
  • Atlanta has the same winning percentage against the spread (.447) at home (17-21-0 record) and away (17-21-0) this year.
  • The Hawks score an average of 118 points per game, 5.2 more points than the 112.8 the Nets allow.
  • When it scores more than 112.8 points, Atlanta is 29-26 against the spread and 34-21 overall.

Hawks vs. Nets Betting Splits

Nets and Hawks Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against + Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Nets 40-36 0-0 35-41
Hawks 34-42 0-0 42-34

Hawks vs. Nets Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Nets Hawks
113.5
Points Scored (PG)
 118
18
NBA Rank (PPG)
 4
19-9
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 29-26
21-7
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 34-21
112.8
Points Allowed (PG)
 117.8
12
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 24
32-20
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 22-8
36-16
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 24-6

