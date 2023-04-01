After going 0-for-5 in his most recent game, Sean Murphy and the Atlanta Braves take on the Washington Nationals (who will hand the ball to Josiah Gray) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Nationals.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Sean Murphy At The Plate (2022)

Murphy hit .250 with 37 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 58 walks.

Murphy got a hit in 92 of 148 games a year ago, with multiple hits in 34 of those games.

He went yard in 17 of 148 games in 2022 (11.5%), including 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Murphy picked up an RBI in 26.4% of his 148 games last year, with more than one RBI in 10.8% of those contests (16). He drove in three or more runs in nine games.

In 38.5% of his games last season (57 of 148), he scored at least a run, and in nine (6.1%) he scored more than once.

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 73 GP 74 .227 AVG .271 .323 OBP .345 .386 SLG .465 28 XBH 29 7 HR 11 28 RBI 38 58/33 K/BB 66/25 0 SB 1 Home Away 73 GP 75 42 (57.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 50 (66.7%) 15 (20.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (25.3%) 26 (35.6%) Games w/1+ Run 31 (41.3%) 7 (9.6%) Games w/1+ HR 10 (13.3%) 17 (23.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 22 (29.3%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)