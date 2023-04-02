On Sunday, Marcell Ozuna (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) and the Atlanta Braves face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be MacKenzie Gore. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Nationals.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate (2022)

  • Ozuna hit .226 with 19 doubles, 23 home runs and 31 walks.
  • Ozuna reached base via a hit in 78 of 127 games last season (61.4%), including multiple hits in 18.1% of those games (23 of them).
  • In 20 of 127 games last year, he homered (15.7%). He went deep in 4.5% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
  • In 37 of 127 games last year (29.1%), Ozuna drove in a run, and 16 of those games (12.6%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in two contests.
  • He came around to score 45 times in 127 games (35.4%) last season, including nine occasions when he scored more than once (7.1%).

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
62 GP 62
.222 AVG .229
.275 OBP .273
.417 SLG .408
23 XBH 19
11 HR 12
27 RBI 29
56/16 K/BB 66/15
2 SB 0
Home Away
64 GP 63
38 (59.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 40 (63.5%)
10 (15.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (20.6%)
21 (32.8%) Games w/1+ Run 24 (38.1%)
9 (14.1%) Games w/1+ HR 11 (17.5%)
19 (29.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 18 (28.6%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff last season ranked 23rd in the big leagues.
  • The Nationals' 5.01 team ERA ranked 29th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combined to surrender 244 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (the most in baseball).
  • Gore gets the call to start for the Nationals, his first this season.
  • The 24-year-old left-hander last appeared Monday, July 25 against the Detroit Tigers, when he came on in relief and went 1 1/3 innings.
  • Last season he finished with a 4.50 ERA and a 1.471 WHIP over his 16 games, putting together a 4-4 record.
