Ronald Acuña Jr. Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Nationals - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
After going 1-for-5 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves face the Washington Nationals (who will start MacKenzie Gore) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-5 in his most recent game against the Nationals.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate (2022)
- Acuna had a .356 OBP and batted .266.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action last season, his batting average ranked 48th, his on-base percentage ranked 31st, and he was 77th in the league in slugging.
- Acuna picked up at least one hit 83 times last year in 123 games played (67.5%), including multiple hits on 37 occasions (30.1%).
- He homered in 13 games a year ago (out of 123 opportunities, 10.6%), going deep in 2.8% of his plate appearances.
- In 34 of 123 games last year (27.6%), Acuna drove in a run, and 11 of those games (8.9%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in four contests.
- He scored a run in 58 of 123 games last year, with multiple runs in 13 of those games.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|58
|.268
|AVG
|.263
|.359
|OBP
|.353
|.460
|SLG
|.370
|23
|XBH
|16
|10
|HR
|5
|31
|RBI
|19
|62/30
|K/BB
|64/27
|13
|SB
|16
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|61
|42 (67.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|41 (67.2%)
|18 (29.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|19 (31.1%)
|33 (53.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|25 (41.0%)
|9 (14.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (6.6%)
|18 (29.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|16 (26.2%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff last season ranked 23rd in the big leagues.
- The Nationals had the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.01).
- Nationals pitchers combined to allow 244 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (the most in baseball).
- Gore will take the mound to start for the Nationals, his first of the season.
- The 24-year-old left-hander pitched in relief and threw 1 1/3 innings when he last appeared on Monday, July 25 against the Detroit Tigers.
- Last season he finished with a 4.50 ERA and a 1.471 WHIP over his 16 games, putting together a 4-4 record.
