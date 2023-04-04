Hawks vs. Bulls Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Hawks (39-39) are 4.5-point underdogs as they try to break a three-game road losing streak when they take on the Chicago Bulls (38-40) on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at United Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSSE.
Hawks vs. Bulls Game Info & Odds
- Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSE
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: United Center
Hawks vs. Bulls Score Prediction
- Prediction: Bulls 118 - Hawks 113
Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Bulls
- Pick ATS: Bulls (- 4.5)
- Pick OU:
Under (232.5)
- The Bulls' .526 ATS win percentage (41-37-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Hawks' .423 mark (33-43-2 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
- Chicago covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point favorite or more 64.7% of the time. That's more often than Atlanta covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more (58.3%).
- Chicago's games have gone over the total 43.6% of the time this season (34 out of 78), less often than Atlanta's games have (42 out of 78).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Bulls are 19-14, a better tally than the Hawks have recorded (11-21) as moneyline underdogs.
Hawks Performance Insights
- Atlanta is the fourth-best team in the NBA in points scored (118.1 per game) and 25th in points allowed (118.1).
- At 24.8 assists per game, the Hawks are 19th in the league.
- In 2022-23 the Hawks are fifth-worst in the league in 3-point makes (10.7 per game) and rank 20th in 3-point percentage (35.3%).
- Atlanta attempts 32.9% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 67.1% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 24.1% of Atlanta's baskets are 3-pointers, and 75.9% are 2-pointers.
