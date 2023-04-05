Austin Riley Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Cardinals - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Austin Riley -- 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the mound, on April 5 at 1:15 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Cardinals.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Austin Riley At The Plate (2022)
- Riley recorded 168 hits and slugged .528.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball last season, he ranked 38th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.
- Riley got a hit in 105 of 163 games a season ago, with multiple hits in 50 of those games.
- He homered in 22.7% of his games in 2022 (37 of 163), including 5.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 59 of 163 games last season (36.2%), Riley picked up an RBI, and 22 of those games (13.5%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in 10 contests.
- In 46.0% of his games last year (75 of 163), he scored at least one run, and in 15 (9.2%) he scored more than once.
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|80
|GP
|79
|.297
|AVG
|.249
|.363
|OBP
|.338
|.601
|SLG
|.456
|45
|XBH
|34
|24
|HR
|14
|49
|RBI
|44
|89/27
|K/BB
|79/31
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|82
|GP
|81
|58 (70.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|47 (58.0%)
|26 (31.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|24 (29.6%)
|42 (51.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|33 (40.7%)
|24 (29.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|13 (16.0%)
|33 (40.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|26 (32.1%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranked last in the league with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings last season.
- The Cardinals' 3.79 team ERA ranked ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combined to surrender 146 home runs (0.9 per game), the third-fewest in the big leagues.
- The Cardinals will look to Mikolas (0-0) in his second start of the season.
- His last time out came on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander went 3 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
