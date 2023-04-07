Hawks vs. 76ers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Hawks (41-39) are heavily favored (by 10.5 points) to extend a three-game home win streak when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (52-28) on Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.
Hawks vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE and NBCS-PH
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
Hawks vs. 76ers Score Prediction
- Prediction: 76ers 116 - Hawks 114
Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. 76ers
- Pick ATS: 76ers (+ 10.5)
- Pick OU:
Under (236)
- The Hawks have had less success against the spread than the 76ers this year, recording an ATS record of 35-43-2, as opposed to the 46-34-0 mark of the Sixers.
- When it comes to exceeding the over/under in 2022-23, Atlanta does it more often (55% of the time) than Philadelphia (52.5%).
- The Hawks have a .617 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (29-18) this season while the 76ers have a .458 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (11-13).
Hawks Performance Insights
- Atlanta has been led by its offense, as it ranks third-best in the NBA by putting up 118.3 points per game. It ranks 24th in the league in points allowed (117.9 per contest).
- This year, the Hawks rank 18th in the league in assists, delivering 24.9 per game.
- With 10.8 treys per game, the Hawks rank 24th in the NBA. They have a 35.4% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranks 19th in the league.
- Atlanta is attempting 61.9 two-pointers per game this year, which account for 67% of the shots it has taken (and 75.8% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 30.4 three-pointers per contest, which are 33% of its shots (and 24.2% of the team's buckets).
