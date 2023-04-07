The Atlanta Hawks (41-39) will host the Philadelphia 76ers (52-28) after winning three home games in a row.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Hawks and 76ers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Hawks vs. 76ers Game Info

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Hawks Stats Insights

  • The Hawks make 48.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is one percentage point higher than the 76ers have allowed to their opponents (47.2%).
  • Atlanta has a 27-15 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.2% from the field.
  • The Hawks are the ninth best rebounding team in the league, the 76ers rank 27th.
  • The Hawks average 7.6 more points per game (118.3) than the 76ers give up (110.7).
  • When Atlanta puts up more than 110.7 points, it is 39-21.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

  • The Hawks are posting 119.4 points per game in home games. In road games, they are averaging 117.3 points per contest.
  • Atlanta allows 116.9 points per game in home games this year, compared to 118.9 when playing on the road.
  • In home games, the Hawks are making 0.1 fewer treys per game (10.7) than on the road (10.8). They also sport a lower three-point percentage at home (34.8%) compared to away from home (35.9%).

Hawks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
De'Andre Hunter Questionable Knee

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.