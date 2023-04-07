How to Watch the Hawks vs. 76ers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Hawks (41-39) will host the Philadelphia 76ers (52-28) after winning three home games in a row.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Hawks and 76ers.
Hawks vs. 76ers Game Info
- When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: Bally Sports
Hawks Stats Insights
- The Hawks make 48.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is one percentage point higher than the 76ers have allowed to their opponents (47.2%).
- Atlanta has a 27-15 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.2% from the field.
- The Hawks are the ninth best rebounding team in the league, the 76ers rank 27th.
- The Hawks average 7.6 more points per game (118.3) than the 76ers give up (110.7).
- When Atlanta puts up more than 110.7 points, it is 39-21.
Hawks Home & Away Comparison
- The Hawks are posting 119.4 points per game in home games. In road games, they are averaging 117.3 points per contest.
- Atlanta allows 116.9 points per game in home games this year, compared to 118.9 when playing on the road.
- In home games, the Hawks are making 0.1 fewer treys per game (10.7) than on the road (10.8). They also sport a lower three-point percentage at home (34.8%) compared to away from home (35.9%).
Hawks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|De'Andre Hunter
|Questionable
|Knee
