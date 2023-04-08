How to Watch the NBA on Saturday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
Today's NBA schedule has three quality competitions in store. Among those games is the Denver Nuggets taking on the Utah Jazz.
Today's NBA Games
The Utah Jazz play the Denver Nuggets
The Nuggets take to the home court of the Jazz on Saturday at 3:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- UTA Record: 36-44
- DEN Record: 52-28
- UTA Stats: 117.1 PPG (sixth in NBA), 117.9 Opp. PPG (24th)
- DEN Stats: 115.9 PPG (11th in NBA), 112.6 Opp. PPG (10th)
Players to Watch
- UTA Key Player: Walker Kessler (9.2 PPG, 8.4 RPG)
- DEN Key Player: Nikola Jokic (24.8 PPG, 11.9 RPG, 9.8 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: DEN -7
- DEN Odds to Win: -268
- UTA Odds to Win: +217
- Total: 226 points
The San Antonio Spurs take on the Minnesota Timberwolves
The Timberwolves look to pull of an away win at the Spurs on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Bally Sports
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- SA Record: 21-59
- MIN Record: 40-40
- SA Stats: 112.5 PPG (24th in NBA), 122.8 Opp. PPG (30th)
- MIN Stats: 115.4 PPG (13th in NBA), 115.7 Opp. PPG (18th)
Players to Watch
- SA Key Player: Keldon Johnson (22.0 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 2.9 APG)
- MIN Key Player: Anthony Edwards (24.5 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 4.5 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: MIN -14
- MIN Odds to Win: -1110
- SA Odds to Win: +700
- Total: 234 points
The Los Angeles Clippers take on the Portland Trail Blazers
The Trail Blazers hit the road the Clippers on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSC and ROOT Sports NW
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- LAC Record: 42-38
- POR Record: 33-47
- LAC Stats: 113.2 PPG (20th in NBA), 112.9 Opp. PPG (12th)
- POR Stats: 113.4 PPG (19th in NBA), 116.7 Opp. PPG (21st)
Players to Watch
- LAC Key Player: Russell Westbrook (15.7 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 7.5 APG)
- POR Key Player: Damian Lillard (32.2 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 7.3 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: LAC -17
- LAC Odds to Win: -1901
- POR Odds to Win: +1046
- Total: 230 points
