Sunday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (6-3) and the San Diego Padres (5-4) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 3-2 based on our computer prediction, with the Braves securing the victory. First pitch is at 7:10 PM on April 9.

The probable starters are Dylan Dodd (1-0) for the Atlanta Braves and Seth Lugo (1-0) for the San Diego Padres.

Braves vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Braves vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Braves 3, Padres 2.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Braves Performance Insights

This season, the Braves have won four out of the seven games in which they've been favored.

Atlanta has entered seven games this season favored by -115 or more and are 4-3 in those contests.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta has scored the sixth-most runs in the majors this season with 44.

The Braves' 3.15 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Braves Schedule