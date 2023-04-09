After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Orlando Arcia and the Atlanta Braves face the San Diego Padres (who will start Seth Lugo) at 7:10 PM ET on Sunday.

He is looking to bounce back after he struck out four times in his most recent game against the Padres.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

  • Arcia has two doubles, two home runs and two walks while hitting .286.
  • Arcia has gotten a hit in six of nine games this season (66.7%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of nine games played this season, and in 5.4% of his plate appearances.
  • In three games this season, Arcia has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In five games this year (55.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 6
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 9.5 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
  • The Padres have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.49).
  • The Padres rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (10 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Lugo (1-0) pitches for the Padres to make his second start this season.
  • The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
