On Monday, Marcell Ozuna (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Atlanta Braves face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Graham Ashcraft. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
  • TV Channel: BSSE
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

  • Ozuna has two home runs and five walks while batting .074.
  • Ozuna has gotten a hit in two of eight games this season, but has had no multi-hit games.
  • In eight games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • Ozuna has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 5
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 10 K/9, the third-best in the league.
  • The Reds have a 4.62 team ERA that ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Reds allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (six total, 0.8 per game).
  • Ashcraft (1-0) takes the mound for the Reds to make his second start this season.
  • In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Sunday -- the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies while surrendering hits.
