Austin Riley Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Reds - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
The Atlanta Braves and Austin Riley, who went 1-for-5 last time in action, take on Luis Cessa and the Cincinnati Reds at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Reds.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Reds Starter: Luis Cessa
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley is batting .300 with a double, two home runs and seven walks.
- Among qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 64th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage, and 72nd in slugging.
- In nine of 11 games this year (81.8%), Riley has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In 11 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Riley has driven in a run in six games this year (54.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In five of 11 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|6
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (33.3%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (66.7%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The Reds have a 4.55 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to allow seven home runs (0.8 per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- The Reds will look to Cessa (0-0) in his second start of the season.
- In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Monday -- the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves while surrendering hits.
